Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder released in the summer to critical acclaim, as most gamers and the media seem to agree that it’s terrific retro entertainment. It’s currently available as a digital download for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, as well as physical versions for PlayStation 4, Switch, and Xbox One.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions have no technical advantages over the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One (other than fast loading due to the SSD), so you can buy these games and play them on newer hardware.

Now, a physical version for the PlayStation 5 has also been announced, from Tribute Games launching on November 15th. But it has a downside. While you can buy the same PlayStation 4 version and enjoy it on the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 5 version doesn’t work with its older siblings.Publisherexplain：

“This version is the same as PS4 and doesn’t include any additional features or content…no free upgrades. So if you want to play on both PS4 and PS5, the PS4 version is the way to go.

Still, if you haven’t played the game and absolutely want a specific physical PlayStation 5 version, we highly recommend buying it. This is a great game!