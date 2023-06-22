Home » Turtles: The Last Ronin is getting the Funko Pop treatment – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
We don’t usually cover new Funko Pop releases unless they’re very special because, frankly, there’s just too much to keep track of. But the latest one is actually pretty funny. It’s the last ronin in the comic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, generally considered one of the best turtle comics of all time.

Here, Michelangelo is the last remaining one, but he has mastered the style of his brothers, even carried their weapons, and is bent on returning to the foot tribe. While the manga was released in 2020, it was announced earlier this year that the manga would also be made into a video game inspired by God of War.

We’re assuming this Funko Pop (limited to 25,000 units) figurine has no connection to the game, but since it’s due out in October, there’s still a chance we’ll get some new info on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin game . Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

If you want it in your collection, preorder this Funko Pop this way.

