Tutorial | Pairing with the Joy-Con and iPhone is super easy! But is the game really more fun?

This week’s Apple conference just ended. Has anyone decided to buy a new phone? Or can’t wait to update to iOS 16?Today, I want to share with you a feature of iOS 16, that is, in addition to having a changeable lock screen to play, the screen power display can be adjusted. In terms of entertainment, iOS 16 has finally opened the Joy-Con handle that supports Switch. The operation steps are very simple, and the setting can be completed quickly. The following will also share the actual trial experience with you.

How to Pair Joy-Con with iPhone

Step 1: Go to “Settings” and turn on the iPhone’s Bluetooth

Step 2: Press the pairing button of the Joy-Con for a few seconds, you can see the Joy-Con start to blink and enter the pairing mode

Step 3: At this time, you will see “Joy-Con (R)” in the “Bluetooth” of the iPhone. After pairing the Joy-Con on the left and the right with the iPhone, you can start playing the game.

Trial experience

After pairing the iPhone with the Joy-Con cable, we tried some Apple Arcade The games on the website, including “Taiko Master” and the racing “Sonic Racing”, took some time to get used to at the beginning, but the operation was quite smooth.However, not all games can be played with Joy-Con smoothly at present, and some incompatibility problems will still be encountered. This may be because we downloaded the iOS 16 Beta version at that time. I hope that after the official launch of iOS 16 This condition can be ruled out

In fact, not only Joy-Con, it is said that after updating to iOS 16, the iPhone can also be paired with the Switch Pro controller, and the previous iPhone has long been able to support the Xbox joystick and the PlayStation’s DualSense wireless controller.But in the end, I have to be honest, iPhone and iPad can be paired with a variety of game controllers now, but I still prefer to play mobile games directly with my mobile phone. I would like to share with you the experience of the above trial experience. you can try it yourself