Home Technology Tutorial | Pairing with the Joy-Con and iPhone is super easy! But is the game really more fun? – Electric Otter Girl
Technology

Tutorial | Pairing with the Joy-Con and iPhone is super easy! But is the game really more fun? – Electric Otter Girl

by admin
Tutorial | Pairing with the Joy-Con and iPhone is super easy! But is the game really more fun? – Electric Otter Girl

Finally open to support Joy-Con

This week’s Apple conference just ended. Has anyone decided to buy a new phone? Or can’t wait to update to iOS 16?Today, I want to share with you a feature of iOS 16, that is, in addition to having a changeable lock screen to play, the screen power display can be adjusted. In terms of entertainment, iOS 16 has finally opened the Joy-Con handle that supports Switch. The operation steps are very simple, and the setting can be completed quickly. The following will also share the actual trial experience with you.

How to Pair Joy-Con with iPhone

Step 1: Go to “Settings” and turn on the iPhone’s Bluetooth

Step 2: Press the pairing button of the Joy-Con for a few seconds, you can see the Joy-Con start to blink and enter the pairing mode

Tutorial | Pairing with the Joy-Con and iPhone is super easy! But is the game really more fun?

Step 3: At this time, you will see “Joy-Con (R)” in the “Bluetooth” of the iPhone. After pairing the Joy-Con on the left and the right with the iPhone, you can start playing the game.

Tutorial | Pairing with the Joy-Con and iPhone is super easy! But is the game really more fun?

Trial experience

After pairing the iPhone with the Joy-Con cable, we tried some Apple Arcade The games on the website, including “Taiko Master” and the racing “Sonic Racing”, took some time to get used to at the beginning, but the operation was quite smooth.However, not all games can be played with Joy-Con smoothly at present, and some incompatibility problems will still be encountered. This may be because we downloaded the iOS 16 Beta version at that time. I hope that after the official launch of iOS 16 This condition can be ruled out

See also  Why Apple doesn't want to put a Usb-C port on the iPhone

Tutorial | Pairing with the Joy-Con and iPhone is super easy! But is the game really more fun?

In fact, not only Joy-Con, it is said that after updating to iOS 16, the iPhone can also be paired with the Switch Pro controller, and the previous iPhone has long been able to support the Xbox joystick and the PlayStation’s DualSense wireless controller.But in the end, I have to be honest, iPhone and iPad can be paired with a variety of game controllers now, but I still prefer to play mobile games directly with my mobile phone. I would like to share with you the experience of the above trial experience. you can try it yourself

You may also like

Steve Jobs lives again online: the archive dedicated...

Battlefield Veteran Lars Gustafsson to Leave DICE –...

PowerA Introduces Xbox Series X|S Nano Enhanced Wired...

Football Manager 2023 to launch this November –...

Pokémon-style monster-catching MMOTem officially launched – Temtem –...

Pokémon-style monster-catching MMOTem officially launched – Temtem –...

The queen testimonial of tech, but not “geek”

Splatoon 3 Review: Consistently Nintendo’s high-level old work...

How much party slogans have spread online

Google strengthens cross-device transfer, one-click file sharing between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy