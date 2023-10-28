TÜV-certified: Safety check for Personal Protective Equipment

A structured process ensures that personnel working in a heat-exposed environment receive the best possible protection.

JUTEC heat protection clothing is certified according to EN ISO 11612:2015.

TÜV Rheinland has certified JUTEC“s new „HEAT PROTECTION compact“ process. The certificate was officially handed over at the A+A 2023 Trade Fair for Safety and Health at Work in Düsseldorf by Olaf Seiche, Regional Business Field Manager and Registered Manager of TÜV Rheinland Cert GmbH. The safety check developed by JUTEC is a step-by-step process that helps safety officers in industries with heat-exposed working environments ensure that their colleagues receive the best possible heat protection.

JUTEC has developed „HEAT PROTECTION compact“ on the basis of long-standing best practice experience. The concept takes safety officers step by step through a process to analyze, assess, examine and document the situation of workplaces exposed to heat in a well structured way. From the results of this process, the safety officers can derive specific recommendations as to the optimal Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the working environment examined and the individual wearing it.

Olaf Seiche, Regional Business Field Manager and Registered Manager of TÜV Rheinland Cert GmbH, explains why he thinks that this process deserves certification: „The process provides a systematic approach to assessing the risk of a workplace and contains very useful checklists. Companies can now rest assured that they comply 100 percent with all requirements of the PPE regulation for workplaces exposed to heat and that their employees are protected as best as absolutely possible. This has convinced us. Therefore, we have decided to grant the TÜV certificate.“

Stefan Jung, Managing Director of JUTEC GmbH, is familiar with the challenges safety officers are presented with in their companies: „They have to make sure that they comply with numerous, highly complex rules and regulations applicable to all sorts of areas. Therefore, we have combined all technical information, current regulations and checklists into a safety manual specifically for the area of heat protection at the workplace. It contains everything necessary to analyze risks and hazards and achieve the optimal solution for the specific workplace and each individual employee … in this way, we are making an important contribution to enhancing safety in work environments where things get hot.“

The process in detail:

The central element of „HEAT PROTECTION compact“ is an action plan that includes all steps from analyzing the situation at the respective workplace up to certifications required by the PPE regulation.

JUTEC experts support their customers through the five-stage selection process:

1. Analysis of the current situation at the workplace

2. Risk and hazard assessment – mandatory for every project

3. Recommendations for the selection of the most suitable, approved fabric and the entire protective clothing, considering safety and wearing comfort aspects

4. Proof of safety, e.g. by means of a spill test with molten metal

5. Certification: The JUTEC label certifies that the heat protection solution employed complies with all applicable rules and regulations

JUTEC at A+A 2023

Trade Fair and Congress for Safety and Health at Work

Düsseldorf, Germany, 24 – 27 October 2023

Hall 9 / Stand E26

About JUTEC

Since its foundation in 1987, JUTEC GmbH has developed over 18,000 different products for safety at work, heat protection, insulation technology and laser protection. The company ranges among the leading European manufacturers in this field of technology. Products from JUTEC are used in environments and with materials of temperatures between 200 and 4,000° C.

The company“s more than 100 employees develop and produce bespoke customized product solutions – exclusively – at the company“s headquarters in the Lower Saxon county of Rastede in northern Germany. As base material for its protective closing, JUTEC uses proprietary material combinations tested and certified by independent testing institutes and certification bodies.

The company has customers in over 80 countries. The quality management system is certified according to DIN EN ISO 9001:2015, the production according to Module D of the Regulation (EU) 2016/425 on personal protective equipment and Module D of the Directive 2014/90/EU on marine equipment.

Company contact

JUTEC heat protection and insulation technology GmbH

Stephan Muscheites

At motorway junction 6-8

26180 Rastede, Germany

+49 4402 8632-0

Press contact

VIP Communication

Regina Reinhardt

Dennewartstraße 25-27

52068 Aachen, Germany

+49 241 89468-24

Share this: Facebook

X

