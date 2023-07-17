TV deals on Prime Day 2023: 10 offers until midnight!

Example images for offers on Amazon Prime Day 2023 PR/Business Insider

Amazon Prime Day 2023* will take place on July 11th and 12th. On these two days, Amazon Prime* members will receive attractive discounts and benefits.

In addition to deals for laptops and mobile phones, there are also cheap offers for OLED and QLED televisions from brands such as Samsung and LG on Prime Day.

Here are the best Prime Day TV deals. All other deals can be found here: Prime Day at Amazon*.

Amazon is hosting Prime Day 2023* on July 11th and 12th. On these two days there are exclusive offers and special offers for members of Amazon Prime*. As part of Prime Day, Amazon customers can buy popular products such as laptops, cell phones and headphones at reduced prices. There are around one million deals that have been reduced by an average of 27 percent in the past.

Buy cheap TVs on Amazon Prime Day

Due to the reductions, it is worth thinking about more expensive purchases on Amazon Prime Day 2023*. A lot of money can be saved, especially when buying televisions, which can quickly cost more than 1,000.00 euros – even with TV deals from brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony and Co.

The best TV deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023

Which TV offers should you take a closer look at on Amazon Prime Day 2023*? You can find out here when the day of action starts. Because we scour the Prime Day deals for you for the best bargains and introduce you to our favorites.

By the way, you need a subscription to Amazon Prime* so that you can also buy the offers. Membership costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year. If you don’t have a Prime account yet, you can test the service for 30 days free of charge*. Of course, you are also entitled to shop for the Prime Day offers during the test month. And if you no longer need the membership after that, you can simply cancel it before the end of the free period.

FAQ about TV deals on Prime Day 2023

You can find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals in our FAQ:

When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Prime Day 2023 will take place from 11th to 12th July 2023 inclusive. However, selected offers start in the weeks before Prime Day 2023. The first deals – especially for Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Gaming and Amazon Photos – go live as early as June 21, 2023.

How to shop the TV deals on Prime Day 2023?

A valid Amazon Prime membership is required to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2023. The first 30 days are free, after that the service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year.

Are the Amazon Prime Day deals worth it?

The average saving on Amazon Prime Day is 27 percent. In this respect, it can definitely be worth looking for cheap TV offers on Prime Day 2023 – especially since the discount on selected products can be even larger.

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

