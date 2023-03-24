Home Technology TV quiz: What were the names of these channels in the past?
TV quiz: What were the names of these channels in the past?

TV quiz: What were the names of these channels in the past?

By Madlen Schaefer | Mar 24, 2023 2:59 p.m

TV stations are always changing – they change their name or are merged. But do you remember what ZDF, Sat.1 or ProSieben used to be called? Then take the TECHBOOK quiz!

Even in the age of streaming services, many people are still familiar with linear TV channels. Almost everyone knows names like ProSieben, RTL and maybe Tele 5. However, it is not generally known that these transmitters used to have completely different names. You can put your TV station knowledge to the test in our tricky quiz.

What were TV stations called in the past? Test your knowledge in the quiz

After the end of the Second World War, ARD was the first public national television station to go on the air in 1950 – initially in a two-year test phase. At that time there were no other broadcasters, which is why ARD has had the nickname “Das Erste” since 1996. ARD broadcast two hours a day. But it shouldn’t stop there. As early as 1963, the “second” was mixing the channel selection on the television, which until 1967 could not show color, but only black and white.

Private television was launched in 1984: today’s Sat.1 station broadcast a day before today’s RTL. In contrast to the public service, the program focus of the private sector was specifically in the entertainment sector. So much for the historical review. Now it’s your turn: The big German broadcasters didn’t always have the current names. At the beginning, some of them had completely different names. Do you know how? Here is the quiz about the TV channels:

