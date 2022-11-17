Home Technology tvOS 16.1.1 Official Release: Fix App Installation Issues, Applicable to Third Generation Apple TV 4K | XFastest News
Apple has released the official tvOS 16.1.1 update for the third-generation Apple TV 4K. Apple said the update addresses an issue that could prevent Apple TV from installing apps.

IT Home learned that the third-generation Apple TV 4K was released at the beginning of the month, and the tvOS 16.1.1 update is only applicable to new models. This bug fix may resolve an issue that caused 128GB Apple TV 4K users to only recognize 64GB of space.

Previously, when some 128GB Apple TVs used more than 64GB of storage space, users would receive the following message when trying to download a new app: “This app cannot be installed because there is not enough space. Delete one or more apps or manage your app in Settings. storage space”.

The tvOS 16.1.1 update can be downloaded via Apple TV “Settings – System – Software Update”. Apple TV users who have turned on automatic software updates will be automatically upgraded to tvOS 16.1.1.

