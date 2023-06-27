TVs, Headphones, Coffee Makers & more on sale today

The best Amazon deals: Which offers are real bargains? (Image source: GIGA)

At Amazon you are currently getting plenty of first-class deals again. Some of the best deals of the day include TVs, Bluetooth headphones, smartphones, coffee makers, and more. We have put together the best current deals for you.

Often only available for a short time and sold out just as quickly: with the daily ones Amazon offers sometimes you have to access it as quickly as possible. Prime customers have it a little easier, seeing lightning deals 30 minutes before everyone else. You can use Amazon Prime 30 Take long free test, we describe the costs and advantages of Prime in a separate article. So that you don’t miss anything, we tell you the best deals here every day.

Amazon deals on June 27th: The best offers at a glance

Despite high discounts, Amazon is not always the cheapest. We took a close look at the current offers and compared the prices with those of other retailers. The following products are currently the cheapest available in a price comparison on Amazon (source: idealo.de):

Smartphones, Smartwatches & Tablets

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G (128GB)

Instead of 634.41 euros: 5G-capable smartphone with 6.67 inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128 GB memory, 8 GB RAM, quick charge function and triple camera with up to 108 MP.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/27/2023 06:56

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (128 GB)

Statt 278,10 Euro: Dual-SIM-Smartphone mit 128GB / 6GB RAM.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 08:50

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) (8 inch)

Instead of 139 euros RRP: Android 12 tablet with HD display, WideView, MediaTek Helio A22, 2GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and Wi-Fi.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 08:50

Lenovo Tab M9 HD (9 inch)

Instead of 149 euros: Android tablet with 1340×800 resolution, WideView, 3GB RAM, 32GB SSD and Wi-Fi.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 09:12

Apple Watch SE (44 mm)

Instead of 319 euros RRP: Apple Watch SE Smartwatch with GPS, sleep app, heart health tracker, numerous fitness features and security functions.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:27

TVs & Consoles

Samsung GU55AU7199UXZG (55 inch)

Instead of 729 euros RRP: 4K LED TV with Crystal 4K processor, triple tuner and 60 Hz refresh rate.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 08:23

LG Electronics 50UP75009LF (50 Zoll)

Instead of 639 euros RRP: 4K television with 60 Hz refresh rate, Smart TV functions with webOS 6.0 (LG ThinQ) and Apple Airplay 2.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/27/2023 06:42

Samsung Crystal GU43AU8079UXZG (43 Zoll)

Instead of 579 euros RRP: 4K television with HDR, WiFi, AirSlim, Dynamic Crystal Color and 60 Hz refresh rate.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 08:50

PC & storage

Dell S2721DS (27 inch)

Instead of €289.99 RRP: QHD monitor with 75Hz, IPS, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, speakers, DisplayPort & 2x HDMI.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 08:50

Arzopa Portable Monitor (15.6 inch)

Instead of 179.99 euros RRP: Portable Full HD monitor with two speakers and HDMI / USB-C connection. Activate coupon and save 10 euros.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:23

SanDisk Portable SSD (1 TB)

Instead of €139.99 RRP: External SSD with 1 TB of storage and transfer speeds of up to 520 MB/s.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:30

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield (2 TB)

Instead of 204.90 euros RRP: External SSD, encrypted with 256-bit AES, with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C connector.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 09:21

WD Elements Desktop-Speicher (18 TB)

Instead of 526.99 euros RRP: USB 3.0-compatible additional memory for photos, music, videos and all other files, shockproof.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:34

Samsung Evo Select (256GB)

Instead of 22.90 euros RRP: MicroSDXC memory card with UHS-I U3, 130 MB/s, Full HD & 4K support, including SD adapter.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:43

Audio & Speakers

Philips B8405/10

Instead of 419.99 euros RRP: Soundbar with wireless subwoofer (2.1 channels, Bluetooth, 240 W, Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, DTS Play-Fi compatible.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 08:50

Apple AirPods with wired charging case

Instead of 159 euros RRP: Bluetooth headphones with wired charging case and automatic switching on and connection.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 08:30

Soundcore Life P2 Mini

Instead of 39.99 euros RRP: in-ear Bluetooth headphones with intense bass, up to 32 hours of battery life and USB-C connection. Activate coupon and save 5 percent.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:33

Soundcore Life Q30

Instead of 79.59 euros RRP: Bluetooth headphones with jack connection, Hybrid Active noise isolation and a battery life of up to 60 hours. Activate coupon and save 25 percent.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 08:50

Household & Smart Home

Kesser compressor cool box

Instead of 249.80 euros RRP: Electric freezer with a volume of 30 liters, app control, USB connection 12/24 V 230V, cooling down to -20 °C for cars, trucks, boats, mobile homes, camping.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 08:53

Midea MPD-12CRN7

Instead of 649 euros RRP: mobile air conditioner with 12000 BTU and 3.5 kW, for room sizes up to 117 m³ (43 ㎡), mobile air conditioner with exhaust hose.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:30

Vornado 533

Instead of 89.99 euros RRP: Small fan, table fan, wind machine, compact fan with 48W.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:22

iRobot Roomba (i5152)

Instead of 449 euros RRP: WLAN-capable vacuum robot with intelligent room planning, cleaning according to room, with two rubber brushes for all floors, ideal for pets, individual adjustment possible.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:40

Worx Landroid S WR184E

Instead of 699 euros RRP: robotic lawnmower for gardens up to 400 m², with WiFi, app control and multi-zone programming.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:33

Philips Shaver Series 5000 (Modell S5588/30)

Instead of €119.99 RRP: electric wet and dry razor with SkinIQ technology. Waterproof.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 08:50

De’Longhi Magnifica S ECAM11.112.B

Instead of 399 euros RRP: Fully automatic coffee machine with milk frother for cappuccino, with direct espresso selection buttons and rotary control.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/27/2023 06:26

Krups EA872B Intuition Preference

Instead of 1,019 euros RRP: Fully automatic coffee machine with a smartphone-like 3.5″ color touchscreen, intuitive colored light displays and 11 personalizable drinks.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:33

Sage Appliances the Dose Control Pro

Instead of 219 euros RRP: coffee grinder with 60 grinding settings, timer and easy dosing.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:53

Sage Appliances SEM825 the Bakery Boss

Instead of 395.29 euros: food processor with 1200 watts.

The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/27/2023 06:42

Tefal Optigrill GC705D

Instead of 229.99 euros RRP: intelligent contact grill with 6 automatic programs, adjusts the temperature + grill cycle to the food to be grilled.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 06:22

Songmics LSD016X01

Instead of 209.99 euros: Electrically height-adjustable desk, 140 × 60 × 72-120 cm, continuously adjustable, spliced ​​worktop, memory function with 4 heights. Activate the coupon and save 33 euros.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 09:00

ThermoPro TP50

Instead of €17.99 RRP: digital thermo-hygrometer for indoor use. Thermometer with recording and indoor climate indicator.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 08:50

