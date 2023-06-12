At Amazon you can get a lot of first-class bargains at the start of the new week. Today’s top deals include 4K TVs, Bluetooth headphones including AirPods, storage media and much more. We have put together the best current offers for you.

Often only available for a short time and sold out just as quickly: with the daily ones Amazon offers sometimes you have to access it as quickly as possible. Prime customers have it a little easier, seeing lightning deals 30 minutes before everyone else. You can use Amazon Prime 30 Take long free test, we describe the costs and advantages of Prime in a separate article. So that you don’t miss anything, we tell you the best deals here every day.

Amazon offers on June 12th: The best deals at a glance

Despite high discounts, Amazon is not always the cheapest. We took a close look at the current offers and compared the prices with those of other retailers. The following products are currently the cheapest available in a price comparison on Amazon (source: idealo.de):

Smartphones, Smartwatches & Tablets

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (128 GB) Statt 278,10 Euro: Dual-SIM-Smartphone mit 128GB / 6GB RAM. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:59

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) (8 inch) Instead of 139 euros RRP: Android 12 tablet with HD display, WideView, MediaTek Helio A22, 2GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and Wi-Fi. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 06:55

Lenovo Tab M9 HD (9 inch) Instead of 149 euros: Android tablet with 1340×800 resolution, WideView, 3GB RAM, 32GB SSD and Wi-Fi. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 09:11

TVs & Consoles

Samsung GU55AU7199UXZG (55 inch) Instead of 729 euros RRP: 4K LED TV with Crystal 4K processor, triple tuner and 60 Hz refresh rate. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 07:32

LG Electronics 50UP75009LF (50 Zoll) Instead of 639 euros RRP: 4K television with 60 Hz refresh rate, Smart TV functions with webOS 6.0 (LG ThinQ) and Apple Airplay 2. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:59

Samsung Crystal GU43AU8079UXZG (43 Zoll) Instead of 579 euros RRP: 4K television with HDR, WiFi, AirSlim, Dynamic Crystal Color and 60 Hz refresh rate. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:59

PC & storage

Apple Magic Mouse Instead of 85 euros RRP: wireless mouse, rechargeable. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 09:28

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield (2 TB) Instead of 204.90 euros RRP: External SSD, encrypted with 256-bit AES, with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C connector. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:03

Samsung Evo Select (256GB) Instead of 22.90 euros RRP: MicroSDXC memory card with UHS-I U3, 130 MB/s, Full HD & 4K support, including SD adapter. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:59

Samsung Evo Select (512 GB) Instead of 46.90 euros: MicroSDXC memory card with UHS-I U3, 130 MB/s, Full HD & 4K support, including SD adapter. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:45

Audio & Speakers

Apple AirPods with wired charging case Instead of 159 euros RRP: Bluetooth headphones with wired charging case and automatic switching on and connection. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 09:35

Soundcore Life P2 Mini Instead of 39.99 euros RRP: in-ear Bluetooth headphones with intense bass, up to 32 hours of battery life and USB-C connection. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 09:15

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Instead of 79.59 euros RRP: Bluetooth headphones with jack connection, Hybrid Active noise isolation and a battery life of up to 60 hours. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:47

Soundcore Motion Boom Instead of €109.99 RRP: Bluetooth speaker with BassUp technology, IPX7 water protection and up to 24 hours of rechargeable battery. Activate coupon and save 15 percent. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:41

Household & Smart Home

Philips OneBlade (QP2530/30) Instead of €54.99 RRP: battery-operated razor with unique OneBlade technology including 2 blades and 4 trimming attachments. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 09:35

Philips Sonicare HX6807/35 (Doppelpack) Instead of 149.99 euros RRP: electric toothbrush, sonic toothbrush in white with travel case and charger. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 09:38

iRobot Roomba (i5152) Instead of 449 euros RRP: WLAN-capable vacuum robot with intelligent room planning, cleaning according to room, with two rubber brushes for all floors, ideal for pets, individual adjustment possible. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 09:00

Kärcher RCV 5 Instead of 579.99 euros RRP: vacuum robot with wiping function, app control, LiDAR laser navigation, dual laser and AI, mapping, room and obstacle detection and up to 120 minutes running time. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:59

Bauknecht W Active 8A Instead of 610 euros RRP: front-loading washing machine with 8 kg capacity, steam programs, energy efficiency class A, Stop&Add function. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:59

Sage Appliances the Dose Control Pro Instead of 219 euros RRP: coffee grinder with 60 grinding settings, timer and easy dosing. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:31

Sage Appliances SEM825 the Bakery Boss Instead of 395.29 euros: food processor with 1200 watts. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:59

Sage Appliances SFP820 the Kitchen Wizz Peel und Dice Instead of 619.90 euros RRP: food processor with 2000 watts. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 09:35

Samsung RL38T602CSA/EG Instead of 679.99 euros RRP: fridge/freezer combination, 203 cm, 390 ℓ, Space Max technology, No Frost +, stainless steel look, energy class C. The price may be higher now. Price as of 06/12/2023 08:52

Tefal Optigrill GC705D Instead of 229.99 euros RRP: intelligent contact grill with 6 automatic programs, adjusts the temperature + grill cycle to the food to be grilled. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 09:15

De’Longhi Magnifica S ECAM11.112.B Instead of 399 euros RRP: Fully automatic coffee machine with milk frother for cappuccino, with direct espresso selection buttons and rotary control. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 08:59

ThermoPro TP50 Instead of €17.99 RRP: digital thermo-hygrometer for indoor use. Thermometer with recording and indoor climate indicator. The price may be higher now. Price from 06/12/2023 09:15

In addition, Amazon currently has the following promotions for new customers to offer:

How do you find the best Amazon deals?

There are a few tips and tricks to finding the best deals on Amazon. First of all, one should check the offers on the Amazon website check regularly, as these are frequently updated. We do that for you here. In addition, can Comparison websites and price comparison tools help you find the best deals on Amazon. It also makes sense that Reviews from other customers read to ensure the offer represents the best value for money.

