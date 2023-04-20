There are a lot of good deals on Amazon right now. The top bargains of the day include notebooks, 4K televisions, storage media, Bluetooth speakers and much more. We have put together the best current deals for you.

Often only available for a short time and sold out just as quickly: with the daily ones Amazon offers sometimes you have to access it as quickly as possible. Prime customers have it a little easier, seeing lightning deals 30 minutes before everyone else. You can use Amazon Prime 30 Take long free test, we describe the costs and advantages of Prime in a separate article. So that you don’t miss anything, we tell you the best deals here every day. You can also secure good deals with the new coupon campaign.

Amazon offers on April 20th: The best deals at a glance

Despite high discounts, Amazon is not always the cheapest. We took a close look at the current offers and compared the prices with those of other retailers. The following products are currently the cheapest available in a price comparison on Amazon (source: idealo.de):

PC, Tablets & Speicher

Lenovo Tab M8 HD 2nd Gen (32 GB) Instead of 129 euros RRP: tablet with 8-inch display, Android 9, quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB eMCP, Wi-Fi & LTE. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:29

Asus Chromebook (14 inch) Statt 249 Euro UVP: Notebook mit HD-Anti-Glare-Display, Intel Celeron N3350, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC und Intel HD Graphics 500. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 09:05

HP Chromebook x360 14a-ca0219ng (14 Zoll) See also The technology behind a lightsaber (for now only a toy) Statt 299 Euro UVP: 2in1 Laptop mit Intel Celeron N4020, 64GB eMMC, 4GB LPDDR4 und ChromeOS. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:05

Philips 271V8L (27 inch) Instead of 149 euros RRP: Full HD monitor with AdaptiveSync, 75 Hz refresh rate, 4 ms response time, HDMI and VGA. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:30

Samsung Evo Select (256GB) Instead of 29.99 euros: MicroSDXC memory card with UHS-I, U3, 130 MB/s, Full HD & 4K support, including SD adapter. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 07:47

SanDisk Ultra (128 GB) Instead of 12.59 euros: USB 3.0 stick, flash drive, with a reading speed of up to 130 MB/s. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:18

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield (1 TB) Instead of 124.90 euros RRP: External 1 TB SSD, encrypted with 256-bit AES, with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C connector. Activate coupon and save 10 euros. The price may be higher now. Price as of 04/20/2023 09:04

Samsung 980 (1 TB) Instead of 104.90 euros RRP: M.2 NVMe SSD, PCIe 3.0, 3,500 MB/s reading, 3,000 MB/s writing, for gaming and intensive applications. The price may be higher now. Price as of 04/20/2023 07:33

Crucial MX500 (2TB) Instead of 194.99 euros RRP: 3D NAND SATA 2.5 inch internal SSD with up to 560 MB/s – CT2000MX500SSD1. The price may be higher now. Price as of 04/20/2023 08:04

TVs & Consoles

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition + God of War Ragnarök Instead of 519.99 euros RRP: PlayStation 5 in a bundle with the game “God of War: Ragnarök” as a download code. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:22 See also "Absolute Force 2" is officially released, "CS:GO" players will be able to upgrade for free this summer- Engadget 中文版

LG 55QNED819QA (55 inch) Instead of 799 euros: QNED 4K television with Active HDR, 120 Hz refresh rate and smart TV functions. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:29

Samsung Crystal GU43AU8079UXZG (43 Zoll) Instead of 579 euros RRP: 4K television with HDR, WiFi, AirSlim, Dynamic Crystal Color and 60 Hz refresh rate. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:30

Hisense 50E7HQ (50 Zoll) Instead of 599 euros RRP: 4K QLED Smart TV with HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ decoding, HLG, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual, 60Hz panel and Alexa. The price may be higher now. Price as of 04/20/2023 07:53

Audio & Speakers

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Instead of 329.99 euros RRP: Portable Bluetooth party speaker with light effects and wireless microphone – splash-proof. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:20

Philips B8405/10 Instead of 419.99 euros RRP: wireless 2.1 soundbar with subwoofer with Bluetooth, 240 W, Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, DTS Play-Fi compatible. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:30

Soundcore Life P2 Mini Instead of 39.99 euros RRP: in-ear Bluetooth headphones with intense bass, up to 32 hours of battery life and USB-C connection. Activate coupon and save 15 percent. The price may be higher now. Price as of 04/20/2023 07:51

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Instead of 79.59 euros RRP: Bluetooth headphones with jack connection, hybrid active noise isolation and a battery life of up to 60 hours. Activate coupon and save 15 percent. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:15

Household & Smart Home

De’Longhi Magnifica S ECAM11.112.B See also Google releases KataOS system, programming with seL4 microkernel in Rust Instead of 399 euros RRP: Fully automatic coffee machine with milk frother for cappuccino, with direct espresso selection buttons and rotary control. The price may be higher now. Price as of 04/20/2023 08:36

Beurer GS 235 Instead of €38.49 RRP: digital bathroom scales with magic display, anti-slip surface and automatic on/off switch. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:14

Reolink Argus Eco + Solarpanel Instead of 99.99 euros: Wireless WLAN solar surveillance camera for outdoors with battery, 1080p and motion detector. Activate coupon and save 20 percent. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:25

eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam C22 Instead of 69.99 euros RRP: surveillance camera for outdoor areas, with 1080p resolution, spotlight, night vision and IP67 water protection. Activate coupon and save 10 euros. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 07:55

Samsung RL34T603DSA/EG Instead of 899 euros RRP: fridge/freezer combination, 185 cm, 344 ℓ, No Frost+, Space Max technology, Humidity Fresh+, Optimal Fresh+. The price may be higher now. Price as of 04/20/2023 07:53

ThermoPro TP50 Instead of €17.99 RRP: digital thermo-hygrometer for indoor use. Thermometer with recording and room climate indicator. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/20/2023 08:15

