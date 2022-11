In 1997, a few months after Steve Jobs returned to Apple, a developer attacked him from the audience saying he “had no idea what he was talking about.” Instead of fighting back and instinctively responding to criticism, perhaps in a brusque or haughty way, Jobs rearranged his thoughts and found ways to emphasize his expertise and the importance of his ideas instead.

by Pier Luigi Pisa

video by Eleonora Giovinazzo