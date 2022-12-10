Home Technology TWICE members team up with liar Tzuyu! “She Foolishly Believes” Video Makes Fans Laugh – Kpopn
TWICE members team up with liar Tzuyu! “She Foolishly Believes” Video Makes Fans Laugh – Kpopn

TWICE members team up with liar Tzuyu! “She Foolishly Believes” Video Makes Fans Laugh – Kpopn
Image source: TWICE official Twitter

The members of TWICE have had a good relationship since their debut, and recently renewed their contract collectively with loyalty, and chose to continue walking with each other. The members always say that they are the most comfortable when they are with the members, and fans also like to watch them. Recently, in the program “TIME TO TWICE”, Mina, Jeongyeon, Sana and Tzuyu caused heated discussions because they joked with each other.

In “TIME TO TWICE”, the members embarked on a journey of healing together. Among them, Mina, Jeongyeon, Sana and Tzuyu rode in a car. While enjoying the field scenery, they took the opportunity to joke and tease Tzuyu.

Jeongyeon: Tzuyu, these are really marshmallows.

Tzuyu: You lied.

Sana: It’s true, they cut it off and sold it.

Although Tzuyu still doesn’t believe what the members say, Jeongyeon and Sana continue to “persevere” XD

Sana: This is the perfect environment for marshmallows to grow.

Tzuyu: I didn’t know that marshmallows grew like this. ((Already cheated XD

Sana: Did you know that rice grows in fields too?

Tzuyu: I thought it was produced in a factory.

Sana: No, they are all grown here.

But it didn’t take long for Tzuyu to realize that he had been lied to “you lied to me”.

And after this clip was released, the fans laughed out loud, and everyone admired Jeongyeon and Sana’s wit and humor.

Reported by Kpopn’s Tien
Reprint please indicate kpopn.com

