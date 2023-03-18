Home Technology Twist lock boots for motorcyclists
SScrew-lock footwear is something you can quickly get used to. The technique with a thin rope that is guided backwards over several deflection points, which is closed, opened and finely adjusted using a rotary knob, has spread among running, hiking and cycling shoes, can be found in mountaineering, snowboarding and ski touring boots and will soon even installed on the first alpine ski boots from some manufacturers.

The rope trick instead of buckles or shoelaces is most familiar from Boa. In contrast, the Italian shoe brand TCX uses a similar-looking Atop system for its Infinity 3 motorcycle boots. The rope, which is anchored at the front, runs on the outside via four pulling points to the back to the swivel, with which it is tightened. The Infinity is offered in a version with a short shaft that reaches a little above the ankle at a list price of 270 euros and in a version with a long shaft that reaches below the knee, which costs 380 euros.

Both run in the “Adventure” department and are therefore mainly designed for touring and off-road motorcycles. In our opinion, however, only the high variant called Infinity 3 GTX is seriously suitable for off-road use, because it protects the shin and calf from impact.

The shorter version called Infinity 3 Mid, which we tried, is ideal for use on all kinds of bicycles, for example when quick opening and closing is important in everyday life, and effortless putting on and taking off, favored by the wide entry that the Atop system releases like that of Boa. In the September 13, 2022 issue, we described an enduro and touring boot with a Boa fastener, the Destino Ultimate GTX from Touratech for 629 euros.


A possible disadvantage of the principle: There is only one button for adjustment and nothing else, different zones of the shoe cannot be laced separately. From case to case it can happen that the shoe is too wide in one part of the foot, while it is too tight in another, for example over the instep. You have to try it.

