The rules around sexual content on Twitch are very strict, which is often discussed because the ruleset seems to target female streamers. Sometimes the rules are ridiculous, and that’s something the very popular drag streamer F1NN5STER can vouch for. According to Twitch itself, the ban was for “excessive breast touching,” which was really just Finn being forced to repeatedly correct his bra and the fake breasts he was wearing. At the time of writing, the channel with over 500,000 subscribers is still unavailable, with Finn himself commenting on the incident as follows:

“While fixing my bra, this counts as ‘prolonged touching of female presentation breasts. There are two rulesets and Twitch won’t warn if they see you as a female presentation. As a man, touching your boobs is now OK Banned, depending on how feminized Twitch sees you.

Reactions from fans around the world were clearly divided into two camps. First, those who congratulated Finn for looking feminine enough managed to fool Twitch. But there are also those who are now criticizing the rules because you shouldn’t even be able to fix your underwear without getting in trouble.

“So if you only have big boobs and you have to fix your bras or adjust your tops, you’re now banned, ah makes sense”.

— Kiwi (@kiwithesmol)

“Hee hee, so anyone can get banned for bra adjustments? Really? That’s a disgusting reason to get banned.

— Angry UwUs | Newsletter Open (@AngrilyUwUs)

“Long touching? So, how many seconds do I have to touch my breast until it grows?

— Mecha.EXE 💜 (@MechaDotEXE)

“Can’t wait for Twitch to diagnose me with ‘woman'”.

— Usabi Eria 🔞🏳️ ⚧️ || YGO Pack Opening Junkie (@UsabiEriaCh)

What do you think about this, is regulation a bit unnecessarily harsh, and should Twitch loosen the reins a bit?