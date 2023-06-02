Home » Twitch CEO thinks gambling sites need government regulation – Gamereactor
Twitch can be one of the most toxic platforms online, where a lot of “personality” is pushed into pseudo-celebrity personas that can end up leading to some seriously questionable behavior, but sometimes the streaming platform tries to make up for some of its flaws.

That said, recently Twitch issued a ban on unregulated gambling streams, and now Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has spoken out against unregulated gambling on any streaming platform.In an interview with V-Tuber Filian (it was a surreal thing), Clancy said: “What’s growing are these unregulated offshore gambling sites … these sites nobody ignores, for example, what are the odds on the craps table, do they adjust them, do they change them , because they are not regulated. liquid funds

The amount, our creators are building these communities and connections that they form on Twitch to drive people to these sites, and that’s a lot of money for a handful of creators. We don’t think it’s good for the community, so we banned the unregulated.

Clancy did say that certain sites could be unblocked in the future, but only if they comply with government regulations. Otherwise, it seems like people will have to go to a competitor’s platform if they want to watch rich people throw their money away and do the same themselves.

