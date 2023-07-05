TwitchCon Paris 2023: Samsung will be a partner of the event…

The TwitchCon Paris 2023the biennial convention that celebrates the world of gaming and streaming, will have among its main partners and sponsors Samsung Electronicswho will be the Presenting Partner of the event.

The event will take place on8 and 9 July at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles and will see the participation of thousands of gamers and gaming influencers. Samsung will demonstrate its commitment to making technology a tool to bring people closer to their passions, offering gamers an exceptional gaming experience with Galaxy S23 Ultrathe Samsung smartphone with extraordinary performance for mobile gaming.

“We are thrilled to be the title sponsor of TwitchCon Paris 2023”he has declared Saejin Kim, VP e Head of Marketing Strategy Group, Mobile eXperience Business di Samsung Electronics. “This event demonstrates the power of technology to bring people together to celebrate passions like gaming; At Samsung, we believe the experiences we create are even more extraordinary and memorable when we experience them together.”

Samsung #PlayGalaxy Lounge a TwitchCon Paris 2023

Discover Samsung – Here our offers!

The Samsung #PlayGalaxy Lounge will be one of the most exciting areas of TwitchCon Paris 2023, where visitors can discover the latest Samsung innovations to enjoy an unforgettable gaming experience with the largest community of mobile gamers. In the lounge, visitors will be able to challenge other players and watch demo matches with Samsung Team Galaxy influencers, including rewinside (@rewinstagram) e Gee Nelly (@Geenelly), who will document the event for their fans and meet their followers live. Visitors will also be able to experience mobile games such as Brawl Stars, Asphalt 9 e PUBG Mobile con Galaxy S23 Ultra.

For those looking for an immersive experience on a large scale, the Samsung booth will showcase the TV Neo QLED 8K da 85 pollicthe gaming monitor Odyssey OLED G9 49 inch. Additionally, TwitchCon attendees will also be able to try out the Samsung Gaming Hub su smart TV e monitor Samsungthe platform that allows you to play thousands of Xbox titles and other streaming services, without the need for a console, just a controller.

Finally, those who complete all the activities in the lounge will receive a prize: just show the Boarding Pass in each area to certify their participation.

Offerta

Samsung Monitor Gaming Odyssey G9 (C49G93), Curvo (1000R),…

Samsung Monitor Gaming Odyssey G9, 49”, Curvo (1000R)5120×1440 (Dual QHD), Pannello VA, 32:9, HDR10+, HDR1000Refresh Rate 240 Hz, Response Time 1 ms, FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

