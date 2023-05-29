Home » Twitter abandons EU alliance against fake news…
Twitter abandons EU alliance against fake news…

Twitter abandoned the alliance in the EU decided to fight the fake news sui social. A voluntary agreement involving other social media, which seems to send an important message. Social media could leave Europe to escape the Digital Services Act, the new law that requires Big Tech to fight online disinformation?

Could Twitter leave Europe? This is the hypothesis circulating on the net – and also in newspapers such as Corriere della Sera – after the social network announced it no longer adhere to the voluntary EU code of conduct on this issue.

The European Commissioner for Industry Thierry Breton, after this choice, underlines that “his obligations remain” even without joining the alliance: exiting the EU market seems like the only way to escape the Digital Act.

The problem is that Europe has never been a priority for the platforma, which could decide to leave a market it considers marginal. Especially now that there is a legal bond in the EU, the one imposed by Digital Services Act, entered into force on November 16, 2022, which provides for penaltiesi up to 6% of the annual turnover for those who do not respect the rules.

Rules that Breton and the other European commissioners want to enforce: “You can run but you can not Hide”. The commissioner points out that the control of fake news will be a legal obligation under the DSA (the Digital Services Act) from 25 August and that “our teams will be ready to enforce the law.” Could Twitter really give up on Europe to avoid these sanctions? We may find out soon.

See also  The Internet Archive on trial against US publishing giants

Corriere della Sera


  • Stefano Regazzi

    Keyboard pounding is my favorite music. In the sense that I love writing, not because I have a playlist on Spotify called “Laptop Noises”: I love technology, but not to that extent! Avid reader, nerd since before it was fashionable.

