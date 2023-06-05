Twitter abandons the EU code of conduct. Jurova: “They chose confrontation”

By abandoning the Code – Jourova specified – Twitter “has garnered a lot of attention” and now its compliance with European laws (the new law on digital services which will enter into force on August 25, ed.) will be the object of “careful scrutiny”. “If Twitter wants to operate and make money in the European market, it must respect our rules and take the appropriate measures”, he added, underlining that at the moment we are not experiencing a normal situation as Moscow “wants to compromise the support of our citizens for Ukraine and reduce trust in democracy”. That’s why “we want the signatories of the Code of Conduct to prepare for the arrival of the Digital Services Act”.

“We now have, I believe, 12 new signatories. The code has a total of 44 signatories, including major online platforms such as Facebook, Google, YouTube, TikTok, all connected to each other, but also the advertising industry and civil society. Today we have welcomed, as I said, the new signatories, who are completing the idea of ​​having more diverse participants under the code of conduct”.