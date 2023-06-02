Home » Twitter anti-fake news boss throws in the towel
Twitter anti-fake news boss throws in the towel

Twitter has just pulled out of a voluntary EU pact against disinformation. The step is followed by a sensational personality.

In the midst of discussions about lax action against hate speech and misinformation, Twitter has lost its chief of trust and security. Ella Irwin said on Friday that she had given up her job as the person responsible for moderating content on the short message service. She did not provide any further information. Irwin had assumed her post about a year ago.

An email sent to Twitter received an automated reply with a dog poop emoji, according to Reuters. Twitter owner and Tesla boss Elon Musk was initially unavailable for comment.

Last week, Twitter withdrew from a voluntary EU code of conduct to combat misinformation. However, the company remains bound by the obligations laid down there, warned EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton. “They can run, but they can’t hide.”

Get out of the EU code of conduct against disinformation

Musk, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” took over the short message service in October 2022 and then began to rebuild it. In addition to mass terminations, an amnesty for previously blocked users such as former US President Donald Trump caused a stir. With his decisions, the billionaire frightened numerous advertisers.

(APA/Reuters)

