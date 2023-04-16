Twitter boss Elon Musk gives in to conflict with BBC

The British broadcaster suddenly tweeted the description “state funded”. Now Elon Musk has given in.

In the conflict with the British broadcaster BBC over its designation on Twitter, the head of the social media group, Elon Musk, gave in. “We will change the label to ‘publicly funded’,” the 51-year-old announced in a short-notice interview with the BBC on Wednesday. “We try to be accurate.”

The BBC had previously protested the recently changed designation of its Twitter account as a “state-funded” medium. “The BBC is independent and always has been,” the broadcaster said in a statement. “We are funded by the British public through license fees.” A few hours after the interview, the name initially remained unchanged.

The BBC’s criticism follows a row between independent US broadcaster NPR and the social network after Twitter temporarily described the @NPR account as “state-controlled”.

Musk laughingly described his relationship with the media in the BBC interview as “love-hate relationship – but probably more hate”. The media in the USA and Great Britain are able to “regularly finish him off,” said the native South African. In other countries it is not allowed that “the media say mean things about powerful people”. However, a free press is important.

(APA/DPA)