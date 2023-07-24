Twitter changes logo and becomes Elon Musk’s X app!

Apparently it was all true: Elon Musk chose the new Twitter logo following his dream of creating the mysterious “app for everything” starting from the platform created by Jack Dorsey for twittering.

As Threads struggles to keep its users on the platform, Twitter tries to kick the past evolving into that something more that the South African entrepreneur has been hatching for years.

Thus, between July 23 and 24, 2023, the unthinkable happened. After holding a contest to find the new “X” app logoMusk chose the one he liked best and made it operational on the social network, retiring the little bird.

To tell the truth, it is not the first time that the eccentric billionaire switch soon to twitter, so it’s still early to tell if it’s a definitive move or not. Indeed, in the past, Musk had already replaced the Twitter logo with Dogecoin, arousing the hilarity of his followers and significant movements in the crypto market.

Is it the dawn of a new era? We are seriously seeing the birth of Western WeChat? Only time will be able to establish it with certainty, but Musk has already shown that he wants to go all the way in his dreams, regardless of his popularity and success.

In the meantime, it’s worth mentioning that Twitter has already activated the redirect from the domain X.com.

