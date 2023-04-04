Home Technology Twitter changes logo: Musk “marries” Dogecoin’s dog (and the title rears up)
Technology

Twitter changes logo: Musk “marries” Dogecoin’s dog (and the title rears up)

by admin
Twitter changes logo: Musk “marries” Dogecoin’s dog (and the title rears up)

For a few hours now, Twitter has replaced the traditional bluebird logo with the «Doge», a popular meme that portrays a Shiba Inu dog and which has become a symbol of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Shortly after the replacement, the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has published a cartoon showing the Doge at the wheel who, stopped by a policeman who is verifying his identity, explains that “it’s an old photo” to the officer who looks perplexed at the “bluebird” on the document. Dogecoin stock soared 30% after surprise move involving social media.

Dogecoin surged as high as 10.2 cents, from around 7.7 cents, after the change. Doge has also started trending on Twitter. The change comes just days after Twitter began tweaking its verification system. Some accounts with so-called legacy verification, the “blue check”, have had their checks removed. The case of the New York Times is well known. Others kept the checkmarks with the note that they were Blue subscribers or verified accounts.

