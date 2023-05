The Twitter alternative Bluesky is very popular with social media users. Although the strict terms of use provide for criticism.

Jack Dorsey wants to compete with the short message service Twitter with the Bluesky platform. Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

Six months ago, Elon Musk took over Twitter, and since then the short message service has been repeatedly criticized. Musk’s chaotic leadership style and controversial decisions — such as removing the blue tick — have caused many users to abandon the platform.