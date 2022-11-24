Home Technology Twitter dismantles the Brussels office, EU fears about compliance with the rules
Technology

Twitter dismantles the Brussels office, EU fears about compliance with the rules

by admin
Twitter dismantles the Brussels office, EU fears about compliance with the rules

Twitter has dismantled its Brussels office, sparking concerns from EU officials about the social media platform’s ability to comply with strict new rules for scrutinizing online content. According to the Financial Times, Julia Mozer and Dario La Nasa, heads of Twitter’s digital policy in Europe, left the company last week. The two executives had led the company’s efforts to comply with the EU’s anti-disinformation code and the Digital Services Act that came into force last week.

Other Twitter executives from the Brussels office, small in size but considered a crucial conduit for European policymakers, had quit earlier this month during cuts that have eliminated about half of its 7,500-strong workforce. Mozer and NASA survived the initial cuts, but are no longer working there after the company’s new owner, Elon Musk, issued an ultimatum last week demanding staff engage in a “hard work culture”. It is unclear whether the two resigned or were fired.

Brussels’ resignations are symptomatic of a global trend — from India to France — in which local Twitter executives who held key positions dealing with government officials have abruptly left the organization in recent weeks. This has led to growing concern that the company has the staff to ensure compliance with local laws, police online content, potentially opening the company to lawsuits and regulatory action. “I am concerned about the news of the sacking of so many Twitter employees in Europe,” Věra Jourová, EU vice president in charge of the code against disinformation, told the Financial Times. “If you are to detect and act effectively against disinformation and propaganda, this requires resources.”

Find out more

You may also like

Black Friday Deal 2022: WD Black P40 gaming...

Solving the Mystery: How a Supermassive Black Hole...

So is it over for crypto?

Black Friday Deal 2022: WD Black P40 gaming...

The Italians involved in the Ftx crash: young...

[ProEX Observation]Why is ProEX’s ios App not on...

The Italians involved in the Ftx crash: young...

How does Otto, founder of The Stage American...

So is it over for crypto?

Youtuber criticized “I don’t understand what RTX 4080...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy