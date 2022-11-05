And the day of the paid blue check came. Twitter launched an $ 8 per month subscription service which includes the sign of blue tick assigned to verified accounts. In an update for Apple iOS devices, users who sign up now will find the option to match a blue check mark next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow,” the app reads.

The change represents the end of Twitter’s current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent forgery of high-profile accounts. Twitter prior to the review had approximately 423,000 verified accounts, many of them grassroots journalists from around the world that the company verified regardless of the number of followers. There is obviously already controversy over what actually is the overthrow of the platform verification system which, while not perfect, helped Twitter’s 238 million daily users determine if the accounts they were receiving information from were genuine.

Dorsey’s apology

And the mea culpa of the Twitter co-founder also arrives, Jack Dorsey, for the chaos in which his creature ended up after being bought by Elon Musk. “The people of Twitter, past and present, are strong and resilient. They will always find a way to recover no matter how difficult the moment is. I realize that many are angry with me. I am responsible for everything that is going on. , I made the company grow too fast. I apologize for this “, wrote on social media the man who, at the age of thirty in 2006, forever revolutionized the world of communication by inventing, with Biz Stone, Evan Williams and Noah Glass. “I am grateful and love everyone who worked for Twitter. I don’t expect this feeling to be mutual right now … or ever … and I understand that,” added the 46-year-old.