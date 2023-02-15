Listen to the audio version of the article

Elon Musk has said he plans to find his successor as CEO of Twitter towards the end of 2023. The American tycoon, speaking in a remote video link at the World Government Summit in Dubai, said he needed to financially stabilize the social media platform before to pass the reins to a new leader. “I think I need to stabilize the organization and make sure it’s financially sound and the product road map is clearly defined,” Musk said. “I think towards the end of this year should be a good time to find someone else to run the business, because I think it should be in stable shape towards the end of this year.”

Mr. Tesla was interviewed virtually by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and chairman of the summit. Musk also spoke broadly about his vision for Twitter and his efforts to rid the platform of misinformation. He said he wants Twitter to be a source of truth and has encouraged companies, other CEOs and ministers to speak up authentically, even if it means attacks. “It’s okay to have criticism,” he said. “It’s not that bad. I am constantly being attacked on Twitter. I’m not sorry”.

When asked if he has restricted his children’s use of social media, Musk replied: “I haven’t tried to limit social media to my children, but that may have been a mistake.” In October, Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal. According to Bloomberg, the tycoon is the second richest man in the world with a personal fortune of 187 billion dollars. “Twitter is still kind of a reverse startup,” Musk said. There is a lot of work to be done to get Twitter into a “stable position.”