Twitter does not pay the rent on its offices in San Francisco and the owner of the building has decided to sue the company. Bloomberg reports it. According to the American press agency, the company that owns the offices, Columbia Reit-650 California, claims that Twitter would not have paid the $136,260 for the offices at 650 California Street. Separate offices from the company’s headquarters, which is located on Market Street.

The company would have already given the ultimatum in mid-December: either Twitter would settle the payments within 5 days, or the accusation of violating the contractual rules would have been triggered. But the money would not come. Forcing Columbia Reit to take legal action.

21 December 2022



The lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court in San Francisco. Other companies, including a software vendor and a transportation firm, have also sued Twitter in recent weeks in an attempt to recover what they say are overdue payments. Perhaps all victims in some way of the cost cutting decided by Elon Musk.

The new owner of the social network, paid 44 billion dollars in October, as soon as he took office on November 1, launched a vast cost reduction plan. It began with the layoff of 50% of employees in mid-November and continued with the closure of several offices around the world. Contacted by various American newspapers, Twitter has not yet commented on what the agencies reported.