While hundreds of employees are voluntarily leaving Twitter in order not to accept the conditions imposed by Elon Musk, the most discussed topics on the social network revolve around two hashtags: #RIPTwitter e #Mastodonwhich in these hours registers a new wave of registrations.

In the first hashtag, in a more or less ironic way, the funeral of the social network is celebrated. The reason is that with the exit of thousands of people in recent weeks to meet the budgetary demands imposed by Musk, the very structure of Twitter could suffer from the new course.

#RIPTwitter it was launched in the US during the Italian night by employees who in those hours had decided to leave the company and not join the “Twitter 2.0” requested by the new owner of the social network. But it soon became a protest hashtag from users, who believe the muscular breakthrough given by the American billionaire is a way to distort the social network. So kill him.

Mastodon il social anti Twitter

It is therefore no coincidence that the other theme of the day on the social network has become Mastodon. The anti-Twitter social network. It has become popular these days because it is there that the exiles of the platform founded in 2006 by Jack Dorsey find refuge.

Tutorial How to use Mastodon: practical guide for those fleeing Twitter by Francesco Marino

10 November 2022



Mastodon in recent weeks would have registered 16,000 new registrations per day. 300,000 new subscribers since Musk bought Twitter, said the foundation behind Mastodon, which would bring monthly active users to 1.5 million. There are 250 million on Twitter. Still a huge difference.

But on Twitter, those who protest against Musk and his new course do so by exalting Mastodon and its creator, Eugen Rocko, a German computer scientist who launched it in 2016.

A screenshot of his conversation on Mastodon is popular in which he replies to those who ask him if he would have silenced the extreme right on the social network: “The Nazis are evil and I don’t want to give them a platform to convert”, the answer. For anti-Musks, a different way of conceiving the leadership of a product.