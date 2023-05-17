Home » Twitter gives Linda Yaccarino a chance to make money again
Twitter gives Linda Yaccarino a chance to make money again

Twitter gives Linda Yaccarino a chance to make money again

With advertising market expert Linda Yaccarino at the helm, Twitter has a chance to make money again. It’s about time.

Elon Musk seems to have learned from his mistakes.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

It was the best news for Twitter in a long time. On Friday morning (local time), Elon Musk announced that he would hand over day-to-day business at the short message platform to businesswoman Linda Yaccarino in a few weeks. The 60-year-old is one of the leading marketing experts in the USA with many years of contacts in the global advertising industry.

