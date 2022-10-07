Those who have a Twitter subscription in the US will be able to start editing their tweets from today. The social network has announced for Twitter subscribers Blue, a monthly subscription service available for now in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, will see the ‘edit’ button tick under their tweets.

Edit within 30 minutes

Long requested by Twitter users, but until last rejected without appeal by the company, the edit button allows users to edit their tweets for up to 30 minutes after posting. Goal: To help users clarify or correct an error in their tweet, correct a typo or add hashtags.

The changes are recorded and visible to the public to avoid changing messages that have already gone viral. Additionally, Twitter stated that users can only edit their tweets five times within 30 minutes, also to reduce abuse of the feature.

The company specified that the expansion of the tweet editing function in the United States will take place in a “gradual” manner. It will take time to test that it works. And understand the use that will be made of the option. The risk is that, in fact, it will be abused. That you change content that has gone viral in such a way as to distort that portion of public opinion that reads, sometimes gets information, or has access to articles and videos on Twitter.

The risk of abuse, the social counter-moves

For this reason, Twitter has at the moment decided to give this possibility only to its Blue subscribers. A very small slice of the social media population, who, however, have verified accounts, often linked to media, large companies or public figures known around the world.

It is not excluded that Twitter has also decided to use the function exclusively on Twitter Blue to increase the number of subscriptions to the service. In available countries Blue costs $ 4.99 per month and offers access to a number of premium features and customization options.

These include ad-free news reading, tools to change the Twitter app icon and early access to some experimental features.