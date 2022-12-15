Home Technology Twitter has suspended ElonJet, the account that followed the movements of Musk’s plane
Twitter has suspended ElonJet, the account that followed the movements of Musk's plane

Twitter has suspended ElonJet, the account that followed the movements of Musk's plane

Twitter has suspended @ElonJet, the account that followed the movements of Elon Musk’s private jet. Just a few weeks ago, Musk said the account would not be suspended. While representing a direct risk to his personal safety. Although somehow part of the army of bots that he set out to eradicate with the purchase of the social network, paid for 44 billion in October.

The promise to keep ElonJet was made as a personal commitment “to defend freedom of speech”. ElonJet is a bot. Automatically track the movements of Musk’s plane, collecting data from sites that monitor the global transit of planes.

What has changed from that promise to today is difficult to say. ElonJet’s posts are featured on Twitter, but also on Instagram and Facebook. In the latest posts published on other social networks, nothing emerges that could give indications: a flight that lands in Los Angeles takes 48 minutes. In Italy we met ElonJet above all when it was thanks to that account that we learned that Elon Musk had arrived in Rome to meet the Pope.

The account owner accuses Twitter. And post screenshots

Just a week ago Jack Sweeney, the creator of the bot, claimed that ElonJet had been “silently limited” by Twitter. Sweeney also posted a screenshot of an alleged message from Twitter’s internal Slack showing Ella Irwin, the company’s head of security, asking her team to “apply a heavy VF to the account immediately”.

Elon Musk and the student who tweets his every flight

Intercept reporter Jon Schwarz wrote to Irwin asking for clarification on the authenticity of the screenshot Sweeney posted. But he got no response: “This confirms it was authentic,” he wrote on Twitter.

If it were authentic, it would be a confirmation that Twitter continues to apply filters to the visibility of posts. The same ones that the Twitter Files today denounce as the usual practice of the old property, inclined to accept political impositions. A rather stark contrast to the “absolutist free speech” ideal on which Musk has decided to model the new Twitter. Although the reason is not yet clear.

