Twitter hasn't paid rent since Musk arrived: owner sues

Twitter hasn't paid rent since Musk arrived: owner sues

Twitter hasn’t paid the rent on its San Francisco headquarters since Elon Musk took over, and the owner of the building is suing the Twitter company. According to leaks reported by the New York Post, Twitter has $136,260 in unpaid rent. The stop to the payment of the rent would be linked to the cost-cutting measures initiated by Musk, who reduced the company’s staff and reduced those for safety and cleaning in the San Francisco and New York offices. Employees were also asked to directly delay payments to vendors.

