Like it or not, the data is yours. So waiting for a better understanding of what will happen to Twitter, an advice is to save everything you said, answered and in any case published on your favorite social network. Here is a short guide to understand how to do it.

You need to open Twitter on your PC or Mac, look to the left and click the three dots under the stylized man icon. At this point select Settings and assistance and then Settings and privacy. At this point, look and under “Your account” you will find “Download your data archive”. They will ask you to verify the account and then you will simply have to enter the password. Then go directly to “Request archive” and click. Here is a summary by Twitter.

What’s inside the archive.

You can also download an archive, containing the information associated with your account in HTML and JSON files. Twitter specifies that it has included the information it deems most important and useful, such as profile data, Tweets, Direct Messages, Moments, multimedia content (images, videos and GIFs that you have attached to Tweets, Direct Messages or Moments) , a list of your followers, a list of the accounts you follow, the address book, the lists you have created, are part of or follow, the demographic and interest information we have inferred about you, the details of the ads you you have seen or interacted with on Twitter and more.

Some advice.

According to Twitter, it can take up to 24 hours before you receive the link that will allow you to download the archive data.Once you have all your data, you can then choose to leave your account or not. Whatever happens, at least you now have a record of your time on Twitter.