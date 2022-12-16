Listen to the audio version of the article

Twitter has suspended the accounts of several high-profile journalists covering the social network and Elon Musk. The move comes after the platform owner changed his policy on accounts that track private jets, including Musk’s. The journalists involved are Ryan Mac of the New York Times, Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of the Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of Intercept. Independent reporters Aaron Rupar, Keith Olbermann and Tony Webster were also suspended. Same measure for the Mastodon account, a platform known as an alternative to Twitter.

The reason for the decision is unclear but some of the suspended profiles had tweeted about the suspension of the student account tracking Musk’s jet, @ElonJet, and his availability on Mastodon. In April, the world‘s richest man said he hoped “even my worst critics stay on Twitter because that’s what free speech is all about.”