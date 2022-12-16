Home Technology Twitter, Musk deletes profiles of journalists after the one who tracked his jet
Technology

Twitter, Musk deletes profiles of journalists after the one who tracked his jet

by admin
Twitter, Musk deletes profiles of journalists after the one who tracked his jet

Twitter has suspended the accounts of several high-profile journalists covering the social network and Elon Musk. The move comes after the platform owner changed his policy on accounts that track private jets, including Musk’s. The journalists involved are Ryan Mac of the New York Times, Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of the Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of Intercept. Independent reporters Aaron Rupar, Keith Olbermann and Tony Webster were also suspended. Same measure for the Mastodon account, a platform known as an alternative to Twitter.

The reason for the decision is unclear but some of the suspended profiles had tweeted about the suspension of the student account tracking Musk’s jet, @ElonJet, and his availability on Mastodon. In April, the world‘s richest man said he hoped “even my worst critics stay on Twitter because that’s what free speech is all about.”

Find out more
See also  The vivo V21s 5G selfie artifact reappears, take it to Zhongshan Station to take pictures of Pokémon and Christmas decorations! - Mobile phone brand news

You may also like

Here comes Freeform, Apple’s app for brainstorming

AMD confirms 101 games support FSR 2.0 technology

December additions to the PlayStation Plus catalog announced

“Evil Castle: Village VR” will come to PS...

【Shortcut Teaching】Call my iPhone without Apple Watch

Year-end gift App Store physical card for a...

Unsurprising data from the Hubble Telescope, found that...

Is Avatar 2 worth seeing? That’s why it’s...

Fintech is growing in Italy: now focus on...

Among the best apps chosen by Apple in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy