Twitter, Musk: “Goodbye little bird, from tonight the new logo will be an X”

Technology

by admin
Elon Musk says goodbye to the little bird that has characterized Twitter since its inception and announces the new X logo for the social network. “And soon we will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, to all birds,” Musk wrote in a post on the site in the early hours of today. The Space X, Tesla and Twitter mogul added: “If a good enough X logo comes out tonight, we’ll go live worldwide tomorrow.”

