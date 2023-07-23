Twitter, Musk: “Goodbye little bird, from tonight the new logo will be an X”

0
Elon Musk says goodbye to the little bird that has characterized Twitter since its inception and announces the new X logo for the social network. “And soon we will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, to all birds,” Musk wrote in a post on the site in the early hours of today. The Space X, Tesla and Twitter mogul added: “If a good enough X logo comes out tonight, we’ll go live worldwide tomorrow.”
