Home Technology Twitter, Musk launches a new poll: “Should I resign as CEO?”
Technology

Twitter, Musk launches a new poll: “Should I resign as CEO?”

by admin
Twitter, Musk launches a new poll: “Should I resign as CEO?”

After asking his 122 million followers if he should restore suspended journalist accounts, Elon Musk publishes another poll on Twitter but this time about his future. The owner of the platform has asked users if he should step down from the role of CEO, assuring that whatever the result, he will respect it. Yet another provocation of the billionaire? It will only be known in eleven hours, when the survey expires. Meanwhile, after publishing the survey, Musk tweeted a cryptic message: “Be careful what you wish for, because it could happen”.

Find out more
See also  Mobility among the key themes of the Italian Tech Week

You may also like

2 extrasolar “water planets” discovered, the surface may...

Steam Deck 2 will optimize screen and battery...

Feel the actual performance of NVIDIA DLSS 3,...

PS4 & Nintendo Switch version of “Final Fantasy...

TV switch-off, what happens on December 20 and...

Nothing may launch high-end headphones under another brand...

The senior vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment...

Sony Interactive Entertainment SVP hints at PlayStation 5...

Epic Games “Sable” is free for 24 hours...

Criterion Games loses five key employees – Sina...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy