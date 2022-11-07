Home Technology Twitter, Musk’s turnaround: the social network attracts dozens of dismissed employees
Technology

Twitter, Musk’s turnaround: the social network attracts dozens of dismissed employees

by admin
Twitter, Musk’s turnaround: the social network attracts dozens of dismissed employees

After firing about half of its staff, Twitter is now contacting dozens of employees who have lost their jobs asking them to return. This was reported by informed sources to the Bloomberg agency. Some were dismissed by mistake. Others, sources said, were sent away before management realized their work and experience may be needed to build the new social media features envisioned by new owner Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, Tesla’s number one, announces a squeeze on the fake accounts of the social network and on identity theft. “Any name change will temporarily cause the loss of the blue tick without warning,” says the billionaire who has just introduced the payment of $ 8 for a verified account. Musk also announces that “any impersonations where the word ‘parody’ is not specified will be suspended”. An accurate verification method “will make journalism more democratic and give more power to the voice of the people”, finally points out the new Twitter shareholder.

Find out more
See also  4K HD capture! Elgato HD60 X video capture card experience! - Hong Kong Sina

You may also like

The strange failure of a startup. The case...

The strange failure of a startup. The case...

Tencent Cloud and SHOWROOM partner. The vertical cinema...

Astronomers find “Gaia BH1” black hole MNRAS super...

The shopping experience manifests itself with a meme

The news indicates that “Diablo 4” will be...

In just 5 steps, you can stuff the...

Solidigm P44 Pro SSD performance measurement, PCIe Gen...

JVC D-ILA NZ9B 8K e-shiftX Laser Projection King-level...

What is an “early access game” on Steam?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy