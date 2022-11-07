Listen to the audio version of the article

After firing about half of its staff, Twitter is now contacting dozens of employees who have lost their jobs asking them to return. This was reported by informed sources to the Bloomberg agency. Some were dismissed by mistake. Others, sources said, were sent away before management realized their work and experience may be needed to build the new social media features envisioned by new owner Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, Tesla’s number one, announces a squeeze on the fake accounts of the social network and on identity theft. “Any name change will temporarily cause the loss of the blue tick without warning,” says the billionaire who has just introduced the payment of $ 8 for a verified account. Musk also announces that “any impersonations where the word ‘parody’ is not specified will be suspended”. An accurate verification method “will make journalism more democratic and give more power to the voice of the people”, finally points out the new Twitter shareholder.