Listen to the audio version of the article

New round of job cuts with at least 50 people set to lose their jobs at social media giant Twitter, according to multiple media reports citing people familiar with the dossier. The latest job cuts reportedly affected multiple engineering teams, including those supporting ad technology, the main Twitter app, and the technical infrastructure to keep Twitter’s systems running. Many major US tech companies have recently announced job cuts or hiring freezes due to slowing growth.

Alphabet, the parent company of search giant Google, expects around 12,000 job cuts, while Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, Amazon 18,000 jobs or about 6% of its workforce, and parent company Facebook Meta about 11 thousand roles. In early November, Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Elon Musk, who acquired the social media company for $44 billion in October. According to reports, Twitter now has about 2 thousand employees.