Home Technology Twitter, new round of job cuts for at least 50 employees
Technology

Twitter, new round of job cuts for at least 50 employees

by admin
Twitter, new round of job cuts for at least 50 employees

New round of job cuts with at least 50 people set to lose their jobs at social media giant Twitter, according to multiple media reports citing people familiar with the dossier. The latest job cuts reportedly affected multiple engineering teams, including those supporting ad technology, the main Twitter app, and the technical infrastructure to keep Twitter’s systems running. Many major US tech companies have recently announced job cuts or hiring freezes due to slowing growth.

Alphabet, the parent company of search giant Google, expects around 12,000 job cuts, while Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, Amazon 18,000 jobs or about 6% of its workforce, and parent company Facebook Meta about 11 thousand roles. In early November, Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Elon Musk, who acquired the social media company for $44 billion in October. According to reports, Twitter now has about 2 thousand employees.

Find out more
See also  The Truth About Nakurulu in Smash Bros., and Why KOF XV Isn't Coming to Switch - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

You may also like

Nintendo officials personally confirmed that they will not...

Final squeeze for the «Ai Act»: what does...

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Gets Captivating Gameplay...

HPE enriches the offer on private 5G with...

Quickly clear the safari tabs in iPhone- Saydigi-Tech

Schlein also wins online

the review of the film written and directed...

HTC Expands XR Extended Reality Ecosystem, Creates Immersive...

The challenge of foldable phones in the worst...

Samsung has improved the shooting function for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy