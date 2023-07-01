Twitter no longer shows you tweets if you are not logged in

It hasn’t been long since the plans of the new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino were revealed, but now the time has come to go into the details of a not insignificant novelty. Indeed, tweets are no longer visible to unlogged in accounts.

In this regard, as also reported by TechCrunch and Engadget, starting from 30 June 2023 it is You must have a Twitter account and having logged in to the latter in order to view what is published on the Twitter social network. In this regard, you may want to try to reach the Elon Musk’s Twitter profilein order to see the immediate login request appear (if this has not already been done).

It must be said for the moment Tweets embedded in websites appear to be “saved”., as you can see from the appearance of a tweet from Musk at the bottom of the news. However, net of this category of tweets, it is now necessary to be registered on Twitter to see what actually happens on the twitter platform.

It’s not actually clear whether it’s actually a modification or if there’s a technical problem involved, given that for now there are no official announcements (and Twitter no longer has a communication team after the “tornado Musk”), but there are not a few who think that it is a method to try to get more users to create an account on the social network.

Update at 22:06 06/30/2023: as also reported by 9to5Mac, it seems that it could be a temporary matter. Indeed, in a tweet di Musk we read that everything is linked to a “temporary security measure”.

