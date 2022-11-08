Listen to the audio version of the article

Twitter tries to reassure investors by pointing out that user growth is “accelerating” so much so that it has reached “all-time highs” during Elon Musk’s first week at the helm, all in an attempt to sweep away the clouds over the future of social media that have appeared. following the latest, controversial, moves by the new shareholder. According to the Financial Times, Twitter, in an email sent to advertisers, Twitter stated that the growth of its monetizable daily active users (mDAU) – an internal metric that counts the number of connected users to which the platform shows the advertising – hit “all-time highs” last week, accelerating to 20% from 15% in the second quarter.

“Twitter’s largest market, the United States, is growing even faster,” the email read. Musk closed the deal to purchase the platform for $ 44 billion on October 27. Since the second quarter, which ended June 30, the company has added more than 15 million mDAUs “exceeding the quarter of a billion,” the e-mail read. Twitter posted 237.8 million mDAUs, up nearly 17% from a year earlier in the second quarter, its latest gain as a public company. Musk wrote on the platform on Monday: “Twitter usage is at an all-time high, lol. I just hope the servers don’t break up! ». Mr. Tesla tries to dispel fears that users have abandoned the platform after its acquisition, despite the commitment of several high-profile celebrities to relocate elsewhere and the increase in the number of users on Mastodon, the niche alternative of Twitter.

Musk faces a battle to get big brands like General Motors, Mondelez, Carlsberg, United Airlines, Volkswagen, and General Mills to resume ad campaigns, as Twitter relies on ads for most of its revenue. Companies have suspended marketing out of fear that Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist,” will undermine content moderation and get rid of permanent bans for violations. Twitter also said in the email that brand advertisers “will now have an additional tag on their name when relaunching Twitter Blue this week.” [mercoledì]According to Monday’s email. The company is launching a new version of its Blue Tick premium subscription service priced at $ 7.99 that will allow users to pay for “Blue Tick” audits, currently only available to businesses, politicians, celebrities and journalists.