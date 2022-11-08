Growth at “all-time highs”. Real users, therefore good for advertising, grew by 20 percent. The Verge has published a number of internal company documents. Official documents, the spill of which is suspected to be well calculated. Because in essence they show how Elon Musk’s first seven days at the head of the social network were a boon: for the company and for the advertisers, who would seem to be the real recipients of the cards published by the American site.

Musk: “Record usage, I hope the servers don’t melt”

Documents confirming what Musk himself wrote on his official channel during the night: “Twitter use hasn’t been that high. I hope the servers don’t break up ”. Confirmation also arrives shortly after. Since Musk took control of the platform, Twitter’s “monetizable” daily user (Mdau) growth has been a record, with “Twitter’s largest market” the United States “growing” more than any other. “.

Twitter would then have added more than 15 million unique users per day. Data that until now Twitter had to publish every three months as a company listed on the Nasdaq. But that today he can avoid doing because the Pretoria billionaire bought 100% of the share package of the social, becoming the sole owner, thus removing the social network from the stock exchange and from share trading.

The case What is Mastodon and why it is considered the alternative to Musk’s Twitter by Arcangelo Rociola

07 November 2022



A message to advertisers, yes they are on the run from Twitter

In short, the users, the cards say, are not fleeing from Twitter. Mastodon – the social network that many would like to take its place – is currently more of a reaction than a substantial phenomenon. But advertisers, yes, they seem to be fleeing from social media. Musk said the company experienced “a huge drop in revenue” due to “activist groups lobbying advertisers.”

The reason? New content moderation policies could lead to a resurgence of hate speech. And those who advertise on social media do not like at all that their ads include violent, racist and conspiratorial tweets. It would damage its image. For Twitter, according to The Verge, everything remains normal at the moment: “The levels of hate speech remain in the historical average, representing 0.25% to 0.45% of tweets per day out of hundreds of millions”.

The one published by The Verge is the first ‘unofficial’ publication of data from the new era of Twitter. Others will follow. As in the next few days, rumors will follow on how Elon Musk intends to bring the company back into balance, putting the income statement in order. The blue check at eight euros is now a coincidence.

Controversy, social suspensions, memes (the funniest part) seem to center the debate around Musk. Casey Newton, one of the most attentive Silicon Valley reporters, in his newsletter published rumors about Musk’s next intentions: to make social media pay for everyone. Nothing decided, but he would be seriously considering the hypothesis.

Musk and his adviser David Sacks, an investor, would have discussed the hypothesis of charging a subscription to “a good part” of the users of the social network. One such plan, for example, could allow a user to log into Twitter for a limited time each month, but then require a subscription to continue using, a source told Platformer.

Hypothesis. Which at the moment are not confirmed by the facts. Like most of the hypotheses circulated so far, including cryptocurrencies, super apps and Asian models. Basically a certainty. Twitter (and not just Twitter) must find a way to a new model of digital capitalism. Where everything free forever is questioned. But at the moment new ways have not yet been found.