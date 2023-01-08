Home Technology Twitter, security risk on the 235 million e-mail addresses hacked
Technology

Twitter, security risk on the 235 million e-mail addresses hacked

by admin
Twitter, security risk on the 235 million e-mail addresses hacked

Another (old) headache for Elon Musk, whose first two months at the helm of Twitter were nothing short of chaotic. The hacking of personal emails linked to 235 million accounts occurred before the billionaire took control of Twitter, again cause concern. According to Israeli security researcher Alon Gal, hacked emails some time ago left accounts vulnerable if users used the site anonymously to criticize, for example, oppressive governments.

The danger

Gal, who is cofounder and chief technology officer of cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, wrote in a LinkedIn post this week that the leak “will unfortunately lead to a large number of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing.”

Even if account passwords aren’t leaked, malicious hackers could use email addresses to try to reset people’s passwords or guess them if they’re commonly used or reused with other accounts. This is especially a risk if accounts aren’t protected by two-factor authentication, which adds a second layer of security to password-protected accounts by having users enter an automatically generated code to log in.

The precautions

According to experts, people who use Twitter anonymously should have a dedicated Twitter email address that does not reveal their identity and is used exclusively for Twitter. News of the breach could land the company in trouble with the Federal trade commission (Ftc).

Find out more

In 2011, the San Francisco-based company signed a consent agreement with the FTC that required it to close serious gaps in data security. Last May, months before Musk’s takeover, Twitter paid a $150 million fine for violating the deal.

You may also like

Sony president personally confirmed! Sony PlayStation 5 has...

【CES 2023】Sony releases PS5 Project Leonardo barrier-free controller...

Webb Telescope sees a large number of distant...

Seagate launches a new generation of LaCie Mobile...

Webb Telescope sees a large number of distant...

AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D cache allocation is unbalanced,...

Razer updates top-tier Blade 16 and Blade 18

Razer is also adding an 18-inch model to...

Discovered the secret of the resistance of the...

The repair shop owner warns that the PS5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy