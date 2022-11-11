Listen to the audio version of the article

Too many people who, at a cost of only $ 8, have created fake Twitter accounts posing as celebrities, companies and public bodies. And then the social network recently acquired by Elon Musk has decided to retrace his steps: Twitter has in fact, according to a person informed of the facts heard by Bloomberg, suspended its 8 dollar / month subscription program to combat a growing problem of users who impersonate important brands.

Existing subscribers will still have access to their account, said the person who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The company also reinstated the “official” badges for high profile accounts, with the gray badge starting to reappear under corporate and major media profiles as early as Friday 11, based on an internal account list. . The gray ID badge was launched earlier this week before being disposed of soon after.