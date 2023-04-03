Listen to the audio version of the article

One day after the expiry of Elon Musk’s ultimatum, which forced Twitter users to pay for the “blue check”, there is already the first case. The New York Times has decided not to submit to the new regulation of the owner of the social media and so the certification symbol has disappeared from the account of the prestigious American newspaper, which has 54.9 million followers. A few days ago, the billionaire defended his controversial decision claiming that it serves to avoid the creation of fake accounts.

«We need to tighten the links of the certification and make sure that to get the blue check you need a verified telephone number and a credit card. My prediction is that any so-called social network that doesn’t do this will fail,” said the Tesla patron.

The fact is that within hours of the decision last year, Twitter was inundated with verified but fake accounts posing as large companies, celebrities and even Musk himself. In the United States, the subscription plan, called “Twitter Blue”, costs $8 a month or $84 a year or $11 a month if purchased through the Apple App Store. Since its creation in 2009, the blue check has become a signature element that has helped the platform become a trusted forum for journalists and activists. Even the White House has decided not to pay, will it be Musk’s next victim?