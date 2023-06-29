Home » Twitter’s new CEO works to bring advertising back to the platform
Twitter’s new CEO works to bring advertising back to the platform

by admin
Listen to the audio version of the article

Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, is working to bring advertising back to the micro-blogging platform, repairing the advertiser leak triggered by the $44 billion takeover of Tesla owner Elon Musk. The plan includes the introduction of a “video ads” service, video advertising, the search for more celebrities as testimonials and an increase in staff.

The goal: to relaunch the image of the social network

Yaccarino’s ambition, writes the Financial Times, is to relaunch the image of the social network with high-profile names, favoring sponsorships and agreements with brands that increase advertising revenues. It is again the Financial Times to report that Yaccarino spoke of “hard work” to regain lost trust in the platform, plugging the hemorrhage of advertisers that has occurred in recent months.

The advent of Musk has changed the skin of the platform, with innovations in content management and in the publication of tweets that seem to have alienated users and advertisers. Musk himself has stated that the changes imposed by his leadership have cost 50% of the approximately 5 billion dollars in annual revenues. Even before the takeover, Twitter had faced criticism from advertisers and investors for slow paces in product innovation and a modest advertising offering compared to other platforms such as Facebook, Meta and Tik Tok.

