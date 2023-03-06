Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 18 operational vertical acceleration programs throughout the country, with the aim of reaching twenty by the end of the year; over 3 thousand applications received and 200 Italian or international start-ups intending to open an office in Italy admitted in the first two and a half years of activity, with the aim of reaching 200 to be accelerated every year, to be chosen together with 180 subjects among national and international investors, partners and operators; a program which to date has raised resources for a total value of over 135 million euros, of which 85 million direct and 50 through co-investments and partnerships.

These are the numbers of the Cdp National Accelerator Network, the network created on the initiative of Cdp Venture Capital Sgr aimed at promoting and supporting the growth of a new nursery of innovative and technological start-ups specialized in markets with greater development potential: «An infrastructure at a national level which puts innovation into a system aiming to become a talent factory for Italy», as underlined by the president of Cdp Venture Capital Francesca Bria, on the occasion of the event “One. Inspiring connections” in Milan.

There are three guidelines for the acceleration initiative on a territorial basis, concentrated «where there is sufficient strength to make start-ups grow»: tech transfer to connect research and the market, indirect investments, with a financial leverage that can arrive at multiplying direct funds by three, and direct investments,

Ventura capital in Italy certainly started late, but “a recovery is possible, as demonstrated by the almost two billion investments of the VC in 2022, with 50% coming from foreign operators”, indicates Bria.

The premises are there: «Italy has a wealth of great universities on its side and an unparalleled quality of life», emphasizes an old vixen of the VC like Dog Leone, managing director of Sequoia Capital listing the factors that can make the funds rotate towards the innovation ecosystem: «Investments in STEM training, a general liberalization of the environment, greater flexibility of the labor market, investments in R&D by large groups and , in the end, even a little support from the Government ».