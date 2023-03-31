High performance with multi-Gigabit connectivity and versatile management. D-Link introduces two new cutting-edge switches designed for business and home networks. 7-Port Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switch (DMS-107) and 10-Port Multi-Gigabit PoE Smart Managed Switch (DMS-1100-10TP) add to the multi-Gigabit switch portfolio.

DMS-107

The brand new 7-Port Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switch (DMS-107) is one solution economically cost-effective for boosting a multi-Gigabit network. Featuring two 2.5 Gigabit ports and five Gigabit ports, the switch offers a quick and easy way to upgrade networks. As well as eliminating so-called ‘bottlenecks’ and maximizing performance and throughput.

Da D-Link due switch multi-gigabit

The 2.5 Gigabit ports provide a high-bandwidth connection to NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices and Wi-Fi 6 routers/access points. While the Gigabit ports ensure a fast and reliable connection to multiple computers, gaming stations and workstations. Ideal for more complex business or home network configurations. DMS-107 also allows users to access network resources and download large media files at high speed.

Consume little

The low power consumption and fanless design of the DMS-107 ensures higher reliability, quieter operation and lower power costs. Green technology features, IEEE 802.3az Energy-Efficient Ethernet (EEE) and link status detection, reduce switch power consumption when network utilization is low. By reducing consumption costs during periods of inactivity.

Quality of Service

The new product also offers network traffic management features, such as IEEE 802.1p Quality of Service (QoS) and IEEE 802.3x Flow Control. The 802.1p QoS function allows you to classify traffic volume in eight hierarchy levels. Allowing you to prioritize different types of traffic based on their importance.

Due switch multi-gigabit: DMS-1100-10TP

The 10-Port Smart Managed Multi-Gigabit PoE Advanced Level Switch (DMS-1100-10TP) is ideal for businesses looking to migrate to Wi-Fi 6. Featuring eight 2.5 Gigabit PoE ports and two 10 Gigabit SFP+ uplink, ensures multi-gigabit connectivity. It is required to maximize the throughput of high performance 802.11ax access points. As well as ensuring an optimal and high-speed uplink of the network infrastructure connection.

Fast and compatible

The model supports IEEE 802.3bz and is compatible with 802.3ab Gigabit Ethernet to deliver 2.5 Gigabit speeds over standard Cat 5e cabling. It also connects up to 100 meters away. The switch can be easily integrated into existing Gigabit Ethernet network infrastructures. While future-proofing networks for the next generation of 2.5 Gigabit connectivity.

With a power budget total of 240W, the switch is capable of delivering up to 30W of power per port to connected PoE devices. High power and PoE+ support allow the switch to connect and power multiple Wi-Fi 6 access points. The DMS-1100-10TP supports D-View, a network control system that enables centralized management of critical network factors such as availability, reliability, resilience and security.