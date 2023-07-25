Two new testimonials for the Brinke XXR Carbon e-MTB

The Italian athletes Michela Moioli (snowboard cross champion) and Filippo Della Vite (alpine skiing) use the brand new XXR Carbon electric MTB by Brinke for their complementary training and leisure time, an eMTB capable of satisfying the needs of the most demanding enduro riders.

Presented in absolute preview last September at the Italian Bike Festival in Misano Adriatico (RN), the new Brinke XXR Carbon has recently been available from the Brinke sales network and can also be ordered online from the Brinke e-commerce store.

This new eMTB can already boast two exceptional #Brinkelovers testimonials such as the national athletes Michela Moioli – Olympic snowboard cross champion at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games and silver medalist at the Beijing 2022 Olympics – and Filippo Della Vite – skier of the Italian National Talent Team, with excellent placements in the European Cup and World Cup.

Michela Moioli together with Mirco Gualdi, Sales Manager Brinke

Philip DellaVite

”XXR Carbon exceeded all my expectations right from the first test! – declares Michela Moioli – I immediately noticed an exceptional driveability never experienced before. Agile, easy to handle, light, it made me have fun both on the trail and in the Bike Park, favoring a natural and immediate feeling. The three levels of assistance have been very useful, allowing me to decide how to modulate my effort, the battery is inexhaustible! The design? makes me do a great job! Really an eMTB that I would recommend to anyone”.

The XXR Carbon has a carbon frame, with a new rear suspension mechanism that differs from the schemes previously adopted by the Brescia-based company. The geometries are worthy of true enduro racing (65° head angle, 77°-77.5°-78° seat angle respectively for frame sizes ML-XL, 445 mm rear end) and promise responsiveness, handling and stability. The passage of the cables is integrated for maximum aesthetic cleanliness, the wheels have different diameters (29″ front and 27.5″ rear, the so-called “mullet”).

The engine is Shimano EP801 250W and 85 Nm of torque, with new Shimano SC-EN600 display, 708Wh Darfon battery that guarantees long-range fun. The Shimano EP-801 propeller is fully customizable in terms of delivery and assistance levels via the “E-Tube Project” App, while the Darfon battery is Shimano authorized and as such benefits from the official assistance of the Japanese company.

The two colors of the XXR Carbon Race

There are two outfits in the catalog and two frame colors too, with the XXR Carbon Race boasting more sophisticated components than the normal Carbon. For both the suspension sector is entrusted to Rock Shox. Transmission and brake department are Shimano (XTR on the Carbon Race, XT on the Carbon). The Zeb Ultimate Solo Air fork that equips the Carbon Race guarantees 170 mm of travel, while the Zeb Select Solo Air of the Carbon stops at 160 mm. The rear shock absorbers are also different between the two, but both are capable of 160 mm of travel.

The XXR Carbon version has less sophisticated components than the XXR Carbon Race

The carbon rims with 32 mm channel and Shimano XTR hubs that we find on the Carbon Race are remarkable, while the little sister Carbon runs on WTB Kom Trail aluminum rims and Shimano XT hubs. However, the Schwalbe tires are identical, front Magic Mary and rear Big Betty, with a generous 2.60” section.

The Brinke XXR Carbon can be purchased immediately at a list price of €9,650 for the Carbon Race and €7,590 for the Carbon.

=== Geometry ===

=== Technical Specifications ===

– Sito web Brinke

Article by Roberto Chiappa

Photo: © Brinke (Press Office)

