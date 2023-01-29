Although there are two series of processor chips for Mac computers, M1 and M2, they are not only divided into M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max, but also can increase the price from the standard version to the upgraded version when selecting specifications. The number of CPU or GPU cores is different. For those who don’t know much about computer hardware, it may be very confusing. I don’t know if this has a great impact on performance? Recently, some foreign media have sorted out the performance running score charts of M1 to M2 Max chips. From the charts, we can clearly know the performance difference of each Apple Silicon chip, and I will sort it out for everyone below.

Two pictures, let you quickly understand the performance of each chip from M1 to M2 Max

Recently, MacWorld sorted out the running scores of various M1 and M2 series Macs. Basically, each chip has a standard version and an upgraded version. For example, the M1 has two versions of 7-core GPU and 8-core GPU. The latest The M2 Max is also available in 30-core GPU and 48-core GPU.

It can be clearly understood from the figure below that some M series have different CPU core options, and the Geekbench 5 results are indeed poor, and there are quite a few, such as the “8-core CPU and 16-core GPU” and “10-core GPU” of the M1 Pro. Core CPU and 16-core GPU”, the difference between the two is 2596 points, about 20% performance, only 2 CPUs. And the number of CPU cores is the same, for example: M2 Max has two versions of 30-core GPU and 38-core GPU, the Geekbench 5 multi-core score is almost the same, because the number of CPU cores is the same:



Then there is the GPU score (Compute). Here, because the number of GPU cores is quite different, the scores are relatively different. Like the CPU, even if the GPU is only one chip away, the running score is quite different, like M1. That is, 7 GPUs get a score of 19283, and 8 GPUs get 21774 points, which is 1 GPU behind, but the performance is about 11% less. In addition, it can be found that the number of GPU cores depends on the number of GPU cores. If it is relatively small, the performance is basically stronger than the first generation. You can pay attention to the M1 Max and M2 Max. The 30-core GPU of the M2 Max gets 64868 The M1 Max’s 32-core GPU scored 68534 points, which means that the M1 Max is still relatively high. Here we simply discuss performance benchmarks, but power consumption is another matter:



Therefore, with these two pictures, you can be more clear about the selection of specifications, know how to choose your own car, and whether you need to upgrade the number of CPU or GPU cores.

Apple has not yet announced the M2 Ultra part, and it is rumored that it may debut with the launch of the Mac Pro this year, so if you want to buy a Mac equipped with this chip, it is recommended to wait.

In addition to the M series of Macs, MacWorld also has a comparison chart of the CPU and GPU running scores of iPhone and iPad processor chips. Those who need it can also refer to:



Source: Macworld