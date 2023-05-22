Two-player puzzle adventure game “Different Winter” preview 8/10 Landing on Switch and mobile devices and embarking on a journey with friends “BOKURA”

Developed by ところにょり and published by Kodansha, the 2D pixel action-adventure game “Different Winter (话う冬のぼくら／Bokura)” was announced and is expected to be available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices on August 10, 2023.

story

Two runaway boys discover a “deer dead body” during their travels.

When they saw it, they fainted, and when they opened their eyes, the world the two boys saw was never the same.

One sees the world of animals, the other sees the world of machines.

Can the boys solve the mystery that happened to them and return to the original world safely?

According to the official statement, “Different Winter” is a puzzle adventure game for two players. Players will play the role of two boys who have run away from home. They must work together to overcome obstacles in order to reach the “faraway place” in the hearts of the boys. Just buy one game and play for two with the Friend’s Pass. Go on a journey with your friends and rediscover the friendship of that day.

Are you and I, the world we see, really the same?

“Different Winter” is a two-player puzzle-solving adventure game that subverts common sense and cognition.

The official stated that playing this work requires communication between players. When it is not possible to play face-to-face, players need an environment where they can talk to each other. There is no call function in the game. Please pay attention when purchasing.

Players will use their own hosts to play the game. Although it is a two-player cooperative puzzle game, what players see on the two screens will be completely different scenery. For example, although players see a certain character at the same time, one party will see the animal character in the picture book, and the other party will see the robot. (Because of this cognitive difference, the same object will have different actions and reactions in the two worlds.) Players can share what they see on the screen with each other through dialogue, and continue the journey while working together Solve mysteries and puzzles. In addition, the way of playing online allows players in two places to enjoy the game at the same time through calls.

The official pointed out that the basic game system is a side-scrolling puzzle adventure with two-player cooperative game elements. Some tough choices the player will be forced to make during the story. Depending on the choices made, the story will diverge in multiple directions.

The biggest difference between this game and other games is that you need someone to play with you. Players cannot play this game alone or with a computer (CPU), two players are required. In other words, the game starts with deciding “Who do you want to play with?” The total play time is about 3-4 hours. During the game, two players talk to each other, work out their cognitive differences, find solutions to problems, and make big decisions.

“Different Winter (话う冬のぼくら／Bokura)” is expected to land on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices on August 10, 2023, and is now open for early access on Steam.